Harris was recalled from the G League by the Raptors on Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been battling a dislocated finger in the G League bubble since Feb. 22, but he'll join the Raptors with five players now unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols. Harris appeared in two NBA games before being assigned to the G League and should be a depth option at the end of the bench for Toronto.