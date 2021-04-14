site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-jalen-harris-remains-out | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Jalen Harris: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris (hip) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Harris continues to nurse a hip injury and is without any sort of timetable.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read