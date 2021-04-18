site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Jalen Harris: Ruled out Sunday
Harris (hip) will not play Sunday against the Thunder.
Harris will continue to be sidelined due to right hip inflammation, and there's no clear timetable on when he could return.
