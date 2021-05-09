Harris tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old easily had the best game of his young career, setting career highs in virtually every category. Before Saturday's game, Harris was averaging 3.8 points and 1.0 three-pointers with little else in 7.9 minutes, so it's safe to say he took advantage of his career-high 29 minutes with both Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (rest) out of the lineup. The rookie may have earned himself more playing time moving forward, especially with the Raptors falling out of playoff contention.