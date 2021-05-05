Harris tallied 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Raptors' 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

Toronto was without five players Tuesday due to injury, so Harris benefited from a rare look in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. The rookie second-round pick did well to limit the effectiveness of the Clippers' zone defense, drilling all three of his three-point attempts on his way to a new career high in scoring. Toronto could look to preserve some of its banged-up players over the final week and a half of the regular season, which could open up a slightly larger role for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard down the stretch.