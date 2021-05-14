Harris produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Bulls.

Coach Nick Nurse's postgame comments seemed to indicate that Thursday's absentees may not return this season, which means Harris could retain a starting role in the final week. Harris' increased court time allows the Raptors to see what they have with their second-round pick, and the Nevada product is living up to expectations so far. Harris adds to the mix of standout guards who could be in line for a starting role if Kyle Lowry is shipped out of town in the offseason.