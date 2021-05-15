Harris (foot) will play and start Friday's game against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Harris has been dealing with a nagging left foot injury but will be active against his hometown team Friday. The guard is averaging 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds across 12 games played this season.
