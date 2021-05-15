Harris had 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in Friday's loss to Dallas.

A foot injury initially landed Harris as "doubtful" on the injury report, but he ended up starting and playing 36 minutes for a Raptors team that only used seven players. It was the second consecutive start for Harris, who had 17 points and three three-pointers in Thursday's loss at Chicago.