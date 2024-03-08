McDaniels (illness) will be available to play Thursday against the Suns, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
While McDaniels will be available, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll touch the floor. He's an inconsistent part of the rotation and can safely remain on the waiver wire in most leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Listed as probable Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Added to injury report•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Rare appearance Friday•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Inflicts damage in garbage time•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Scores season-high 13 points•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Sees 13 minutes Tuesday•