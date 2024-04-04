McDaniels had 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-85 loss to the Timberwolves.

McDaniels played for 37 minutes at the four in his first start of the season. The San Diego State product has failed to catch on with the team, averaging only 10.4 minutes on the floor over 45 games. He's now with his third team over five seasons, and although we may see more of him as the season draws to a close, it may be too late for him to show his stuff.