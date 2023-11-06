McDaniels produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over five minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime victory over the Spurs.

McDaniels averaged a career-high 23.9 minutes per game over 80 appearances between the Hornets and 76ers last year, but he's been limited early in the 2023-24 campaign after signing a two-year deal with Toronto during the offseason. He's played single-digit minutes in his last four appearances and has also been held scoreless in five of his six outings this year. Unless the Raptors deal with multiple injuries at some point, it seems unlikely that McDaniels will have much fantasy value.