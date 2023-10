McDaniels logged nine minutes (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-93 preseason win over Cairns.

McDaniels was slightly more efficient during the Raptors' preseason opener, but he still managed to put together a solid stat line during Sunday's exhibition matchup. After joining the Raptors on a two-year, $9.3 million contract during the offseason, he should have an opportunity to carve out a consistent bench role this year.