McDaniels logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.
McDaniels was outside of the rotation for a while, but injuries have afforded him another chance in Toronto. He's capable of filling up a stat sheet, especially on the defensive end, so he's someone for fantasy managers to keep an eye on down the stretch.
