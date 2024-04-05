McDaniels will come off the bench in Friday's game versus the Bucks.
With RJ Barrett back in the starting lineup, McDaniels will slide back into his usual reserve role. He has averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 9.8 minutes in 44 games off the bench this season.
