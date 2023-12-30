McDaniels registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 120-118 loss to Boston.

McDaniels scored double-digits for the first time this season, playing at least 15 minutes for the second straight game. It's been a disappointing season for McDaniels, struggling to carve out a meaningful role in Toronto. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset.