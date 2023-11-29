McDaniels closed Tuesday's 115-103 loss to Brooklyn with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 13 minutes.

McDaniels recently fell out of the rotation in Toronto, and this was his first time reaching double digit minutes since Nov. 15. With the starters in Toronto playing such heavy workloads, it will be hard for McDaniels to make anything more than a limited fantasy impact.