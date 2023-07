McDaniels has signed a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Raptors on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels spent the 2022-23 season with the Hornets and 76ers, mostly playing off the bench with both teams and logging a combined 80 appearances, though he also posted 24 starts. The four-year veteran averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and should be a solid second-unit piece with Toronto.