McDaniels will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

McDaniels will join Immanuel Quickley, Garrett Temple, Gradey Dick and Malik Williams in the first unit for the shorthanded Raptors, who only have eight players available. It'll be McDaniels first start of 2023-24 and a strong opportunity to score in double figures for the fourth time this year.