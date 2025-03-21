Shead totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes in Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Warriors.

Shead was active in all facets of the game Thursday, scoring in double figures while distributing the ball and crashing the glass. The rookie came off the bench for the second consecutive game after a few spot starts but still logged significant minutes as the backup point guard. Since the start of March (10 games), Shead is averaging 8.7 points and 5.0 assists on 39.8 percent shooting.