Shead is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Lakers on Sunday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Shead will retreat to the bench Sunday due to Immanuel Quickley (back) being cleared to return from a two-game absence. Shead has started in each of the Raptors' last four games, and over that span he averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 35.0 minutes per game, though he connected on just 35.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.