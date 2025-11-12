Shead ended with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.

Shead has dished out at least four assists in all but one game so far and is averaging 5.0 assists on the season. He has a steady role backing up Immanuel Quickley, and while he is not one of the biggest threats to score on the court, he has shown ability to make shots as he averages 1.2 threes per game on a 44.8 percent clip.