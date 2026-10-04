Shead finished Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to the Heat with three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes.

Shead struggled mightily with efficiency in Toronto's preseason opener, though he chipped in across the stat sheet. The 24-year-old point guard led all players in assists while tying for second on the Raptors in rebounds. Shead signed a three-year extension with Toronto on Thursday and figures to continue operating as Immanuel Quickley's primary backup.