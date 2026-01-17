Shead ended with 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Shead made his fourth straight start and delivered the most eye-catching line to date, logging his first double-double of the season. While the 23-year-old's scoring efficiency can fluctuate, his passing has stood out, as the guard is averaging 7.8 assists during this four-game starting run and 6.8 across eight January appearances. His playing time figures to scale back once Immanuel Quickley (back) returns, but Shead has shown he can effectively run the offense and facilitate when given the opportunity.