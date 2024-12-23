Shead closed Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes off the bench.

With RJ Barrett (illness) out and Bruce Brown (knee) not quite ready to make his season debut, Shead saw a career-high workload and turned it into his first career double-double. The second-round rookie is working his way into a regular part of the Raptors' rotation, recording at least one steal and one made three-pointer in four straight games while averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 threes in 21.3 minutes a contest over that stretch. Even when Brown joins the lineup, there may still be a spot in the backcourt for Shead.