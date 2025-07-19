Shead supplied 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 98-88 Summer League loss to the Kings.

The 22-year-old led the Raptors in scoring and dished out a game-high 12 assists, albeit in a losing effort. A 2024 second-round pick, Shead averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field across 19.6 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances during his rookie season.