Shead logged 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists and two rebounds over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-115 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Shead made his second start of the season Sunday due to the absences of Brandon Ingram (thumb) and RJ Barrett (ankle). Shead made the most of his opportunity, finishing second on the Raptors in points and assists behind Scottie Barnes (31 points and seven assists). The Raptors and 76ers face each other Monday in a rematch, and Shead would likely remain in the starting five if Ingram and Barrett are unable to play.