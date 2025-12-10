Shead accumulated 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to New York.

Shead replaced Immanuel Quickley (illness) in the starting lineup, dropping a career-high 18 points in the process. After a slow start to the season, Shead has at least put himself on the standard league radar of late, averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per game across four games over the past week. He would need Quickley to miss additional time to have any real chance of putting up value, although Shead could be utilized for streaming purposes at a pinch.