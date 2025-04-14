Shead ended Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

The rookie second-rounder handed out a game-high nine dimes in Sunday's regular-season finale, continuing to show promise as a playmaker in a starting capacity. Shead averaged 10.4 points, 6.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes over 11 games as a starter this season. However, he shot just 37.5 percent from the field during this span, so the Raptors hope Shead will experience some improvement in his shooting efficiency during his second season in 2025-26.