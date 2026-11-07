Shead delivered 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 16 assists and two steals in Friday's 121-107 win over the Bucks.

Shead got the start due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and made the most of the opportunity, dishing out a career-high mark in assists and also recording his sixth consecutive game with at least six dimes. The third-year floor general has one of the best assists-per-minute ratios in the league, averaging 6.3 assists per game despite playing 25 minutes or fewer in all but one of his nine appearances this season.