Shead contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win over the 76ers.

While Shead went scoreless for the second time this season, missing all three of his field-goal attempts, he made up for it by setting up his teammates with shots. Through 15 games, Shead averages 5.8 points, 5.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.1 threes on a 41.0 percent clip.