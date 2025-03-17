Shead supplied 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Portland.

With Toronto sporadically resting its regulars, Shead has been in and out of the starting lineup in recent games but has started three of the last five, averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in that span. Shead might have some upside in dynasty formats and could be a streaming option in some cases, but the inconsistency in his role certainly limits his upside.