Shead was spotted walking to the locker room after suffering an apparent wrist injury during Monday's game against the Pacers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Shead went to the locker room with a few minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the severity of the injury has yet to be determined. He went down hard after falling on a contest at the rim. The Raptors would likely lean heavily on Davion Mitchell the rest of the way if Shead can't return considering the team's next option at point guard, D.J. Carton (ankle), is also out.