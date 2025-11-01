Shead (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Shead is under the weather and could miss his first game of the season Sunday. If the second-year point guard is unable to suit up, Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over six regular-season games, Shead is averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per contest.