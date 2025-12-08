Shead (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Shead is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion and could miss Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup. If the second-year point guard is ultimately ruled out, A.J. Lawson and Ja'Kobe Walter could see increased playing time. Shead continues to see consistent run for Toronto, averaging 5.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 rebounds across 20.8 minutes per game over his last five outings. However, he has shot just 27.0 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from downtown during that span.