Shead produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 107-106 win over Orlando.

In a game when Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley combined to score 34 points while going 14-for-46 from the field (30.4 percent), it was Shead who came to the rescue for the Raptors with a team-high 19 points off the bench, 12 of which came in the first half. It was a season high in points for Shead and just the third time he's scored in double digits. Since Dec. 2, he has averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 1.1 steals over 23.8 minutes per game.