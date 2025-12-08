Shead had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Celtics.

Shead hasn;t scored in double digits since Nov. 23 and is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from three in that span. However, he remains committed to playmaking and staying engaged on the defensive end, averaging 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals in that span as well. Shead will continue to backup Immanuel Quickley, and will likely remain a steady source of assists and steals for fantasy managers.