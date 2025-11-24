Shead finished Sunday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn with 11 points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes.

Shead struggled with his limited shots from the field but more than made up for it at the charity stripe with a game-high nine made free throws. He also led both teams with nine dimes and finished just one assist shy from registering the second double-double of his career. Shead has played a consistent role off the bench this season, though he and other Raptors reserve players will need to take on increased responsibilities if RJ Barrett were to miss time due to a right knee sprain that he sustained during the third quarter of Sunday's game.