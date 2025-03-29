Shead closed with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 108-97 win over Charlotte.

Shead continues to flash his upside, scoring double-digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite a fluctuating role, his production has remained relatively consistent. The Raptors have shown their hand by openly resting their star players. The situation has afforded Shead a nice opportunity, of which he has made the most. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.