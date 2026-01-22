Shead produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 victory over the Kings.

RJ Barrett (ankle) and Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) remain sidelined for Toronto, which is allowing Shead to handle a starting role in the backcourt alongside Immanuel Quickely. Shead has averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per tilt across seven games as a starter this season, so he should hold onto streaming appeal until either Barrett or Walter is back in the fold.