Shead delivered 20 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Shead started his second straight game and notched consecutive double-doubles after he posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and a career-high 16 dimes in Friday's 121-107 victory over Milwaukee. Shead has taken advantage of his opportunities in the first unit with Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) on the shelf, and that is likely to continue for as long as the latter is sidelined. Shead offers plenty of streaming upside if he's available on waiver wires, as Toronto has three more contests through Sunday, Nov. 15.