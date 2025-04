Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will continue to rotate with Immanuel Quickley (rest) in the starting lineup. It'll be Shead's 10th start of the season, and over his last 10 outings he has averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 24.8 minutes per game.