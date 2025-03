Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Wizards on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will make his second start of the regular season Saturday due to the absences of Immanuel Quickley (rest) and Ja'Kobe Walter (quadriceps). Shead has averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 21.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.