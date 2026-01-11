Shead will start Sunday versus the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Brandon Ingram (thumb) unavailable, Shead will draw the start and he'll be joined in the first unit by Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles. In Shead's previous start this season, he finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one turnover in 34 minutes, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer fantasy leagues.