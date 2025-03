Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the 76ers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Immanuel Quickley (rest) sidelined, Shead will make his seventh start of the season Sunday. Shead has averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 23.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.