Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks Shead's fifth start in six games as he'll join Immanuel Quickley in the backcourt while the Raptors opt to start Scottie Barnes at center due to the absences of Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb). Since Jan. 3, Shead has averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 26.8 minutes per game.