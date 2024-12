Shead (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will return from a two-game absence due to a right knee contusion. The rookie has carved out a fairly significant role this season, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 6.2 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 19.4 minutes per game.