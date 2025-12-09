Shead (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Shead is overcoming a questionable tag with a right quadriceps contusion Tuesday. With Immanuel Quickley unable to play due to an illness, it looks like the minutes at point guard will be divvied up among Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter. Shead has averaged 5.7 points, 5.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 20.7 minutes per contest over his last 16 games.