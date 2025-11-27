Raptors' Jamison Battle: Back to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toronto recalled Battle from the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.
Battle has been on the outside looking in for Toronto this season. Through 14 appearances, he's averaging 6.9 minutes per contest.
