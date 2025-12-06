site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Doubtful for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Battle (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Battle injured his ankle Friday and it looks like he'll be watching from the sidelines Sunday night. Jonathan Mogbo and Garrett Temple figure to split most of Battle's minimal minutes.
