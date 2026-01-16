Battle (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Battle has been downgraded from doubtful to out. With multiple players sidelined for Toronto, Battle started Wednesday's win in Indiana, posting five points, three rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes before leaving with a right ankle sprain. Gradey Dick has also stepped his game up recently, notching his first career double-double Wednesday, so he could see increased playing time with Battle joining the long list of unavailable Raptors.